Zambo mayor revives free movie privilege for seniors

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Mayor John Dalipe has ordered the revival of the free movie admission granted to senior citizens under an existing ordinance.

Dalipe said Frida he issued the revival of the ordinance since the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city has dramatically decreased and that restrictions have been relaxed.

Dalipe noted that the Department of Health had recommended that senior citizens may be allowed entry to cinemas and enjoy their free movie grant, provided they wear masks and follow the minimum public health standards.

It was also recommended that senior citizens must have completed their primary Covid-19 doses and preferably up to the second booster dose.

“They must also present VaxCertPH digital certificates or vaccination cards, whichever is available,” he said.

The grant was suspended at the height of the pandemic for the past two years to protect the elderly as they are considered highly vulnerable to the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency