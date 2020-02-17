Zambo mayor nixes water rate hike

and lt;description and gt;

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco Salazar called on the Zamboanga City Water District on Monday to halt its proposed water rate increase.

Salazar earlier created the Technical Working Group (TWG) led by Vice Mayor Rommel Agan to review the water rate increase and its impact on the populace.

Salazar pointed out that the city's industrial and education sectors have asked the ZCWD to present the breakdown of the water rate increase.

As mayor and as a resident of (Barangay) Sta. Maria, we are experiencing water shortages and it is affecting us. I cannot, as mayor in conscience, allow the increase of the water rate when we are suffering from lack of water. Why should we pay for the increase? Salazar said.

The ZCWD is currently implementing water rationing brought about by the shortage of supply at its reservoir due to prolonged drought.

Meanwhile, Engr. Marli De Fiesta, engineering and construction department manager of ZCWD, said they understand and respect the opinion of the mayor, but the water firm, in order to remedy the situation needs to develop additional sources of water.

De Fiesta said the money collected from the rate increase will help them finance for additional water sources and other development projects.

If we don't implement the increase, we don't have money to develop especially now where there is no forthcoming rain, De Fiesta said.

She said the water firm currently gets its water supply from the river, which is dependent on rain.

She said the proposal to increase water rate and the result of the public hearing will be submitted to the Local Water Utilities Administration for concurrence.

Source: Philippines News Agency

