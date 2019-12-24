Zambo jails extend visiting hours for holiday season

The two local detention and correctional facilities here have prolonged their visiting hours to provide Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) with more time to spend Christmas and New Year with their visiting families.

Senior Jail Officer 1 (SJO1) Rey Laurence Comprendio, Zamboanga City Jail (ZCJ) information officer, said Tuesday they have extended the visiting time at the jail by two hours -- from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Christmas Day; New Year's Eve; and on New Year's Day.

The normal schedule is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and the whole day on Saturdays and Sundays. Monday is clean-up day.

Comprendio said they expect an increase in the number of visitors from 500 during regular days to more than a thousand on Christmas and New Year's days.

Col. Robert Veneracion, San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm director, said they have some 2,000 PDLs from different provinces.

Veneracion said they have allotted space to enable families in remote areas and PDLs to get in touch on Christmas and New Year's days through video calls.

He said they have identified the PDLs whose families cannot personally visit the penal farm due to financial constraints.

We have sent letters to the Social Welfare Office in the various municipalities to assist us in the video call so they still can relate with each other, he said.

Meanwhile, Veneracion said they have also prepared Christmas gifts for the PDLs and their families.

The ZCJ houses PDLs whose cases are still being heard by the court while the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm shelters convicted felons.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology administers the ZCJ while the Bureau of Corrections oversees the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm.

Source: Philippines News agency