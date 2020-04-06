Zambo jail gives out relief goods to poor families

The Zamboanga City Jail (ZCJ) has provided aid to 80 poor families through its ‘Tulong Para sa Bayan” initiative to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Senior Jail Officer 1 (SJO1) Rey Laurence Comprendio said Monday they launched the outreach program in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s call of “malasakit” spirit amid the health crisis.

Comprendio said the beneficiaries of the relief goods’ distribution on Sunday were the residents of Barangay Zone 1, where the ZCJ is located.

Comprendio said the food packs came from the contributions of the ZCJ personnel.

He said the program also forms part of the jail management’s social responsibility “to give back to the community for their support, especially this time of crisis”.

The relief goods distribution was initiated by Chief Insp. Nathaniel Aljas, warden of ZCJ, a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-administered facility.

Source: Philippines News Agency