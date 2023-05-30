Zambo institutionalizes adolescent, youth health dev’t council

Mayor John Dalipe signed on Tuesday an ordinance institutionalizing the creation of the Adolescent and Youth Health and Development Council (AYHDC) here. Ordinance 607 created the AYHDC to serve as the policymaking body of the adolescent and youth health programs and a center for collaboration and partnership in the promotion of health protection among adolescents and youth in the city According to Dalipe, the AYHDC seeks to prioritize programs on nutrition, immunization, and campaigns against sexually transmitted diseases, alcoholic beverages, drugs and smoking. Based on the ordinance, the AYHDC will be composed of the mayor and the city health officer as co-chairpersons with the youth running committees on health and sanitation, youth and sports development, barangay affairs, and indigenous communities' youth concerns. The ordinance is under the National Policy and Framework on Adolescent Health and Development issued by the Department of Health that mandates all local government units to ensure the provision of basic adolescent healthcare services.

Source: Philippines News Agency