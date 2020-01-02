Zambo hospital records 1 ‘boga’, 1 stray bullet victims

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- The Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) has recorded one victim of boga and stray bullet during the New Year's revelry here and in Isabela City, Basilan.

Dr. Afdal Kunting, ZCMC spokesperson, said one victim, a six-year-old girl from Barangay Mariki, this city, suffered an eye injury due to boga explosion. The victim was admitted around 1 p.m. of December 31.

"Boga" or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cannon is a noisemaker popular during New Year celebrations in the county, but its use has been banned by the government since 2006.

The other victim, a 13-year-old girl from Malamawi Island, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province, was hit by a stray bullet on her right shoulder. She was rushed to the Basilan Community Hospital (BASCOM) in Isabela City and was transferred to ZCMC on New Year's Day.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, said the stray bullet incidents is an isolated case.

Galvez said the Isabela Police Station is investigating the case to determine the culprit in the incident.

Kunting said they will continue to monitor holiday-related injuries until January 5, this year.

Meanwhile, he said the ZCMC registered two New Year babies, a male and female.

Kunting said Baby Girl Manzuela and Baby Boy Jala were born at 12:25 a.m. and 12:43 a.m. of January 1, respectively. (with reports from Salvador Santiago/PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency