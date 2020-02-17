Zambo health office clears 24 PUMs for Covid 19

The City Health Office (CHO) has just cleared 24 persons under monitoring (PUM) for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) since January in this city.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, City Health Office chief, said Monday that the majority of the PUMs have travel history to China, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Miravite said the 24 PUMs have undergone the following protocols identification, isolation, and contact tracing. She said they were all placed under 14 days home quarantine and all passed with flying colors.

For this reason, Zamboanga City is still free from the Covid 19, Miravite said, adding all concerned government agencies are doing their best to prevent its entry into this city.

The dreaded Covid 19 emanated from Wuhan City, Hubei province, China and has spread to several countries, including the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Miravite said a lockdown would be required if there are persons found positive of Covid 19, but only in barangays where they stay.

At present, Miravite said there are still two PUMs in the city who are under home quarantine.

ZCZC