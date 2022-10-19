Zambo exec orders crackdown on sale of smuggled cigarettes

Mayor John Dalipe directed Tuesday the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) to confiscate smuggled cigarettes sold in stores and street vendors here.

The crackdown, according to Dalipe, aims to show that the local government is “serious” about its anti-smuggling operation.

He said the order covers cigarettes being sold without the government health warning signs and Bureau of Internal Revenue stamps.

Dalipe warned he will not hesitate to cancel the business permits of establishments found selling smuggled cigarettes.

“We are very serious in our campaign against smuggling,” he said.

Dalipe said the campaign against smuggled cigarettes should include stores and other establishments, and not only at entry points of this city.

This month alone, the ZCPO and the Philippine Coast Guard have seized more than PHP213 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a series of anti-smuggling operations.

“All the confiscations were made only at landing and entry points of this city, and not in stores downtown,” the mayor said.

Last week, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) Collection District No. 11 here reported during the City Peace and Order Council meeting that close to PHP500 million worth of assorted cigarettes were confiscated in anti-smuggling operations within its areas of responsibility since January this year.

The BoC District 11 covers the entire Zamboanga Peninsula, including the sub-ports in Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi island provinces.

Source: Philippines News Agency