Zambo crime rate drops amid Covid-19 crisis

Crime incidents in the Zamboanga Peninsula have decreased since the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, the Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) said on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, PRO-9 director, said the region only recorded 30 crime incidents since March 16, a reduction of almost 40 percent from the 54 incidents recorded during the same period in 2019.

Quidilla said among the crimes that saw a notable drop were rape and stabbing incidents, while vehicular accidents also decreased to eight from 51 cases in the same period last year.

He said the reduced crime incidents can be attributed to the intensified law enforcement operations to keep criminals at bay while the enhanced quarantine is being observed.

Meanwhile, PRO-9 reported that it has apprehended 445 persons for violation of the enhanced community quarantine guidelines imposed across the region since March 16.

Quidilla said that 406 of the 445 persons were apprehended for violating the curfew hours. The remaining 39 were arrested for disobedience, for violating checkpoint protocols, and for other infractions relative to the ongoing quarantine.

He said at least 61 tricycles and two public utility jeeps were also fined for plying routes despite the suspension of public transportation.

The PRO-9 director reiterated his call for the residents to do their part by staying home in order to save lives

Source: Philippines News Agency