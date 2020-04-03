Zambo Covid-19 referral center’s prep works completed

Preparation works for the coronavirus disease 2019 referral center here is now completed following the concerted efforts of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Covid-19, Army’s 54th Engineer Brigade (54DBDE) and other stakeholders, officials said Thursday.

The Army’s 54EBDE, which is under the operational command of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), began the renovation of the Zamboanga City Medical Center’s (ZCMC) Out-Patient Department to turn into Covid-19 referral center on March 26.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Cacayuran, commander of the 54EBDE, said that tools and equipment were also provided by them to demolish the walls, fabricate steel window grills, and install steel studding.

Cacayuran said they deployed all of the command’s available skilled personnel, including three enlisted women, to fast track the renovation of the four-story building.

“With the inspiring guidance and clear direction of Lt. Gen. (Cirilito) Sobejana (Western Mindanao Command [Westmincom] chief), we did our job efficiently,” Cacayuran said.

He said the renovation of the building was completed Tuesday and “is now ready to be formally turned over to the IATF Covid-19.”

Dr. Justin Paber, ZCMC’s Incident Command System information officer, said the Covid-19 referral center will have 38 beds to be manned by four dedicated teams of front-liners.

Sobejana lauded all the government agencies and private partners involved in the project. He also noted that the project was facilitated by Jaydrick Tan of the Southern Philippines Deep Sea Fishing Association, Inc. (SOPHIL).

Tan said he was very grateful to the “positive and immediate response” of the Westmincom chief when he asked for assistance.

“With the convergence of efforts of all stakeholders, including the hardware owners who provided the construction materials, we were able to bring the renovation of the facility into reality,” Tan said.

Dr. Afdal Kunting, the ZCMC spokesperson, also expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by the military engineers to their fellow front-liners, particularly the physicians and nurses.

Dr. Nida Tan, ZCMC director, said they are deeply grateful to the Westmincom, through the 54EBDE, “for swiftly responding to our call to renovate our outpatient department building that will be converted into a Covid–19 referral center”.

“The Zamboanga City Medical Center wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation to you and the Westmincom in helping our hospital prepare for the enormous fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” Tan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency