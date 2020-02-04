Zambo cops seize P727-K ‘shabu’, gun in anti-drug ops

Police operatives have seized some PHP727,500 worth of illegal drugs and a gun as they arrested four persons in separate operations in the region, officials said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as Virgilio Laquio, 36; Ryan Asid, 41, drug watch-listed; Sical Awang, 41, drug watch-listed; and, Melvin Donida, 36, also drug watch-listed.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) information officer, said Laquio was caught with some PHP700,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust around 10 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Canelar.

Laquio also yielded a caliber .45 pistol with five live ammunition, and other pieces of evidence, police said.

Meanwhile, Duco said Asid was arrested in a buy-bust around 6:40 p.m. Monday on 1st Street, Barangay San Roque.

Asid yielded some PHP25,000 worth of suspected shabu, and other pieces of evidence.

Awang, on the other hand, yielded PHP1,500 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence when arrested around 8:25 a.m. Monday in Purok Santan, Barangay Poblacion, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay, said Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer.

Meanwhile, Galvez said Donida was arrested in a buy-bust around 3 p.m. Monday in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Isabela City, Basilan province.

Recovered from Donida were some PHP1,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money.

Galvez and Duco said the suspects were detained while appropriate charges are set to be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency