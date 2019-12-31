Zambo cops ordered to boost New Year security

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) has ordered the chiefs of the 11 police stations to strengthen security to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration of the New Year.

Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, ZCPO director, said Monday that he will closely monitor the situation and inspect the deployment of policemen to ensure a peaceful welcome of 2020, which is the Year of the Rat.

Make your presence felt for Zamboanga City to be safer, Martir said.

Martir has ordered all the police chiefs to saturate the hot spots in their respective areas of responsibility and to seal off unwanted elements "who might try to destroy the tranquility of the barangays."

He said they will also closely coordinate with the city government, barangay officials and other stakeholders involved in upholding the safety and protection of the people aside from the Joint Task Force Zamboanga.

The Joint Task Force Zamboanga is the maneuver forces of the military, which has two battalions--Army and Marines--under its command.

Meanwhile, Martir has warned policemen against firing their issued service firearms during the New Year's revelry.

He said sanctions will be meted against policemen who are caught unnecessarily firing their guns.

He also urged the public to be vigilant and promptly report any indiscriminate firing incident to the nearest police station for immediate action.

Source: Philippines News Agency