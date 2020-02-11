Zambo cops nab 8, seize P154 K ‘shabu’ in anti drug ops

Police arrested eight people and seized some PHP154,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate anti drug operations in the Zamboanga region on Monday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) information officer, identified the arrested suspects as Hanzel Podiotan Codilla, 21; Saidamin Abdulkarim Mohammad, 41; Madzki Hamsaji Musad, 36; Berhan Mandangan Radjaei, 35; Bhaddy Lim Codilla, 28; Allan Najim Tan, 27; Aquino Agnes Hadjula, 30; and Almyda Abdurahman Arrozado, 20.

Galvez said Codilla was caught in possession of some PHP60,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 in marked money during a buy bust operation in Barangay Estaka, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte at about 11 p.m.

She said Mohammad, Musad, and Radjaei were arrested in a buy bust operation in Barangay Mampang, here at about 5:40 p.m. The three allegedly yielded some PHP40,000 worth of suspected shabu, PHP200 in marked money, and a coin purse.

Recovered from Bhaddy Codilla, meanwhile, were some PHP50,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 in marked money when arrested in Barangay Turno, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte at about 8 p.m., police said.

Police said Tan, Hadjula, and Arrozado were nabbed in a buy bust operation in Barangay Sta. Catalina, here at about 12:20 a.m. They allegedly yielded some PHP4,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 in marked money.

Galvez said formal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed against the suspects

Source: Philippines News Agency