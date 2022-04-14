﻿Zambo cops’ drive vs. ‘peryahan ng bayan’ still on

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) vowed to continue the campaign against the operation of “Peryahan ng Bayan” (PnB) here.

The local police made the assurance after GlobalTech Mobile Online Corporation has filed charges against the police before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for raiding at least six outlets of PnB recently.

“We will continue the campaign as the peryahan operation is illegal,” Col. Alexander Lorenzo, ZCPO director, said in an interview Thursday.

“I welcome the filing of charges against me and my men, and we are ready to defend ourselves. We will continue to work together to make Zamboanga City free from illegal numbered games,” Lorenzo added.

The ZCPO director said he is just following orders from Camp Crame to arrest the operators and not to allow the operations of PnB.

He said they have no list as to how many outlets of PnB are there in the city but several operators have voluntarily stopped operations.

Meanwhile, Pilarcita Florentes, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO)-Zamboanga branch manager, said in a statement the operation of PnB has been suspended by the Office of the President.

Florentes said PCSO General Manager Royina Marzan Garma also issued a memorandum not to allow the operation of PnB and other illegal number games in the country.

She noted that the Regional Trial Court in Pasig City recalled a Writ of Execution allowing the operation of the PnB nationwide.

Florentes recommended that all issues surrounding the PnB be referred to the PCSO legal department for clarification.

“We are just following the order from our national officer about the issue,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency