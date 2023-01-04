Zambo City tops dengue cases, deaths in Region 9: DOH

ZAMBOANGA CITY: This city registered the highest number of dengue cases and mortality across the Zamboanga Peninsula in 2022, the regional Department of Health (DOH-9) office said Wednesday.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 director, said the city recorded at least 3,884 dengue fever cases with 27 mortalities last year.

Zamboanga del Sur province came in second with 2,416 cases.

Based on DOH-9 data, the number of dengue cases in the other areas are: Zamboanga del Norte, 2,014; Zamboanga Sibugay, 1,880; and Isabela City, 472.

In terms of dengue mortalities, Brillantes said Zamboanga del Norte logged the second-highest number with eight; Zamboanga del Sur, seven; Isabela City, five; Zamboanga Sibugay, four.

In 2021, Brillantes noted that this city also recorded the highest number of dengue fever cases with 367.

“We remind the residents to always maintain clean surroundings and to destroy all breeding grounds of dengue carrier mosquitoes,” he said.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes called Aedes aegypti, which usually bite between two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset.

One of the breeding grounds of dengue is clear but stagnant water on the walls of water-filled containers in the house and patio where eggs of the disease-carrying mosquito hatch when submerged in water.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said a dengue outbreak commonly happens every two to three years in this city

Source: Philippines News Agency