Zambo City to allocate P60-M for impounding dams

The construction of small water impounding dams is one of the immediate solutions the city government foresees to help the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) ensure a stable water supply for its consumers.

This was according to Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, who on Monday said Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar is planning to construct five mini-impounding dams in different barangays to prevent disruption, especially during El NiAo.

Apolinario said the city government will allocate PHP60 million for the construction of the first two small impounding dams in Barangay Tolosa in the east coast and Barangay Patalon in the western part.

He said the proposal has already been discussed among the officials of ZCWD, Mines and Geo-science Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, City Engineer Office (CEO), and Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Soil and Water Management.

Among the issues being tackled are the required permits, such as the Environment Compliance Certificate and the conduct of social preparations for the residents who will be affected by the construction of the impounding dams, he said.

These small impounding dams will be the immediate solution so the water district will be able to store water for a long period of time and will be used when the city is experiencing drought, Apolinario said.

