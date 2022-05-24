Zambo City starts giving 2nd booster dose

The City Health Office here started on Saturday the administration of the second dose of vaccine booster to further strengthen the public’s protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said workers in essential health services and senior citizens are the priority for the second booster shot.

“The second booster dose is given at least four months after the administration of the first booster dose,” Miravite said in a statement.

“Just present the vaccination card (for the first booster) and ID (identification card) to the vax team in any vaccination site that accepts walk-ins to get your second booster jab,” she added.

She urged the public, especially those who already got their first dose of vaccine booster, to avail of the second booster for further protection against Covid-19.

City Health Office data showed that 141,355 of the 665,007 fully vaccinated individuals have received the first booster shots.

Miravite said the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) drive-through vaccination site in Barangay Divisoria was opened Saturday to cater to adults for first and second vaccine boosters. Walk-in clients are also accepted.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the second booster shot is given to add more and restore the protection that has possibly waned some months after completing the primary series and first booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Philippines has given the green light to the second booster shots for senior citizens and frontline health workers starting Thursday.

“They are now eligible to receive either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines as a second booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose,” the DOH said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency