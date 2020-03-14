Zambo City sets P19-M sports complex rehab

The city government here is currently undertaking improvement works at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex to make the place conducive to train athletes.

Dr. Cecilia Atilano, City Sports Development officer, said Friday the city government has allocated PHP19 million to undertake the projects.

Atilano said the improvements include the construction of roof at the swimming pool, enclosure of four tennis courts, rehabilitation of the urn, and concreting of the entrance to the rubberized track oval.

Atilano said the swimming pool will be opened from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. once the roof construction is completed to protect the swimmers from the heat of the sun.

The swimming pool is also used by some schools in their physical education class aside from training athletes and walk-in swimmers.

Atilano said the improvement works, which started Tuesday, are being undertaken by a private construction firm.

Source: Philippines News Agency