Zambo City seeks separate standard geographic code

The City Development Council (CDC) has requested the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to assign a Special Province Philippine Standard Geographic Code (PSGC) here, separate from the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, who chairs the CDC, said on Friday the CDC resolution approved earlier this week was a reiteration their long desire for a special province code separate from Zamboanga del Sur, in view of its status as a highly urbanized city.

Salazar said this came after the cities of Isabela (in Basilan) and Cotabato (in Maguindanao)—both independent component cities—were granted by PSA with special province codes indicating that they are not administratively part of the provinces of Basilan and Maguindanao, respectively, in December 2019.

Zamboanga City became a chartered city under Commonwealth Act No. 39 on Oct. 12, 1936. It was declared as a highly urbanized city on Nov. 22, 1983 in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Code of 1983.

Highly urbanized cities are local government units autonomous from any provinces, and that they have a minimum population of 200,000 and an annual income of at least PHP50 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency