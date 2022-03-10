﻿Zambo City residents warned vs. bad weather

The city government has advised residents, especially those in the coastal and low-lying areas, to be vigilant amid the prevailing bad weather condition in Mindanao.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said Wednesday the city is experiencing inclement weather due to the low pressure area (LPA) disturbance occurring in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas.

“There may be floods and landslides due to continuous rain,” Salazar said.

She has also alerted the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, to keep a close watch on their respective villages.

In its weather bulletin as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was estimated some 70 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga City or over the coastal waters of Maluso in Basilan province.

However, PAGASA said the weather disturbance remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

Source: Philippines News Agency