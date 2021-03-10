Zambo City private hospitals roll-out vaccination drive

Private hospitals in this southern port city rolled out their respective vaccination activities Tuesday.

This came a day after the Department of Health-9 (DOH-9) released some 2,000 vials of Sinovac vaccines to the private hospitals through the City Health Office.

Recipient private hospitals include the Zamboanga Peninsula Hospital, West Metro Medical Center, Zamboanga Doctors’ Hospital, Ciudad Medical Zamboanga, Zamboanga Children Hospital, Zamboanga Puericulture Hospital, Zamboanga A.E. Community Hospital, and Zamboanga Brent Hospital.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said Tuesday all hospitals were given seven days to complete their vaccination program.

Miravite said that the public hospitals–Zamboanga City Medical Center, Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital, and Labuan Public Hospital–rolled out their vaccination program Friday, March 5.

At least 458 health workers from public hospitals have been inoculated as of Monday, she said.

She said four minor adverse effects have been recorded, but these were addressed immediately.

“All these four cases are now doing well and are continuously being monitored,” she said.

She said that the City Health Office personnel’s vaccination would start once after the completion of inoculation in public and private hospitals.

DOH-9 received some 10,200 doses of Sinovac vaccines to be distributed in the region.