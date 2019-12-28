Zambo City political giants clash in 2019

The year 2019 saw the clash of two political giants here, who were once allies, in the May 13 mid-term elections in this southern port city.

They are incumbent Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar and then first district Rep. Celso Lobregat, though the mayoralty race was a five corner fight.

Salazar is the niece of the legendary Mayor Cesar Climaco and the daughter of former Vice Mayor Jose Climaco, the younger brother of Cesar.

Celso is the son of former Representative and Mayor Maria Clara Lobregat, who once lost to Cesar for the lone seat in the then Batasang Pambansa in 1984.

Salazar and Celso were once allies. When Salazar joined politics in 1998, she ran as City Councilor, and eventually won, under the political party of Celso's mother, Maria Clara. Celso ran and won as a congressman at that time.

Also unknown to many, Salazar's father, Jose, is a close ally of Maria Clara despite being the younger brother of Cesar. Jose even remained in the political camp of Maria Clara when she ran, but lost, to Cesar in 1984.

The political fallout between Salazar and Celso started during her first term as mayor from 2013 to 2016. She claimed that he is meddling and trying to control her, which Celso vehemently denied.

She even went further accusing Celso of being a dictator, which he also strongly denied.

The fallout between them further aggravated when Salazar accommodated some of their political opponents into her council slate when she ran for reelection in 2016. During that time, talks are also ripe that Celso will run for mayor against Salazar but did not push through.

Previously, whenever Celso reports his State of the City Address when he was the mayor, the first and second district representatives have been allotted time to also present respective accomplishment reports.

However, during Salazar's term as mayor, no time has been allotted to the representatives, prompting Celso to hold his accomplishment report.

Here comes the 2019 mid-term polls. Celso publicly announced that he is running for mayor against Salazar in the mid-term elections. Both Celso and Salazar are in their second term of office as Representative and mayor, respectively.

Celso fielded his complete line for City Councilors and representatives in the first and second districts and named his group as the Red Team or Team Lobregat.

Salazar also did the same and named her party as Team Climaco.

Fortunately for Salazar, her running mate, and the majority of her council aspirants in the Team Climaco won in the May 13 mid-term polls.

Five of the Team Climaco's council aspirants won in the first district while four in the second district. The rest of the winners belongs to the Red Team or Team Lobregat.

Salazar has been re-elected mayor on her third term of office as she garnered 140,362 votes against Celso with 107,621 votes.

Salazar's running mate, Lawyer and Councilor Rommel Agan won in the vice mayoralty race with 104,976 votes while his closest rival, lawyer and former City Councilor Melchor Rey Sadain of the Team Lobregat, acquired 97,545 votes.

Salazar's candidate for representative in the first and second district also won against their respective opponents.

Salazar vowed she will strengthen her program on security, health, and education.

Salazar and Celso would have been serving in their third and term of office if they did not clash in the 2019 mid-term elections since both are sure winners.

Source: Philippines News Agency