Zambo City police nab 8 in anti-drug ops

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Zamboanga City Police Office's (ZCPO) anti-drug units arrested eight persons in separate operations here, an official said on Saturday.

Maj. Shellamie Chang, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspects as Joel Pahila, 28; Jimhar Diego, 40; Fatima Perez, 39; Jayson Fernandez, 39; Marie Joy San Miguel, 35; Perfecto San Miguel, 40; Ryan Salomon, 32; and Reynante Salomon, 24.

Chang said Pahila yielded some PHP1,500 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when arrested in buy-bust around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Sangali.

The two Salomon brothers, meanwhile, yielded some PHP5,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust around 10:10 p.m. Friday in Barangay Sta. Maria, police said.

Perez, Fernandez, and the two San Miguels, on the other hand, were caught in possession of some PHP34,000 worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Barangay Calarian.

Police said Diego yielded some PHP6,800 worth of suspected shabu, a coin purse, and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust around 11:40 a.m. Friday in Barangay Tumaga.

Chang said charges are being readied to be filed against the suspects. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency