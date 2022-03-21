﻿Zambo City marks 88.9% full vax status

Health authorities here have administered a total of 1,285,443 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines since the vaccination rollout in March last year, or an 88.98 percent achievement rate.

Data provided by the city health office (CHO) on Monday also showed that 647,462 were administered their first dose, or 90.30 percent accomplishment. At least 637,981 were given their second dose.

The Department of Health (DOH)-set target population for vaccination in the city is at 716,960.

The CHO data showed that most of the fully vaccinated individuals are front-line personnel in the essential sector who belong to the A4 priority group with 154,790.

The rest of the fully vaccinated individuals consisted of the following: rest of the population (ROP), 117,682; indigents (A5), 110,132; rest of the pediatric population (ROPP, 12-17 years old), 93,641; individuals with comorbidity (A3), 78,719; senior citizens (A2), 54,490; workers in front-line health services (A1), 18,642; ROPP (5-11 years old), 8,344; pediatrics with comorbidity (12-17 years old), 1,412; and, pediatrics with comorbidity (5-11 years old), 129.

Of all the fully vaccinated individuals, 98,474 have received their vaccine booster shots.

The CHO has activated 20 vaccination sites as inoculation continues to reach the eligible target population.

