Zambo City launches mobile market amid Covid-19 crisis

The local government is set to launch its mobile market on Wednesday to bring agricultural produce to residents amid the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

City Agriculturist Carmencita Sanchez said the mobile market would be launched in Barangay Tetuan, one of the densely populated villages in this city.

“The normal concept of the market is that the people go to the market. Now, the market goes to the people,” Sanchez said.

She said two trucks filled with assorted vegetables, including flowers, coming from Barangay La Paz would be brought to Tetuan.

Barangay La Paz, locally known as Little Baguio, is home to a farmers’ group engaged in the cultivation of vegetables and flowers.

Sanchez said health protocols and social distancing would be strictly followed during the mobile market.

The next venues of the mobile market are barangays Tumaga and Sinunuc, where there are two confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, she said they are looking into the possibility of including fishery products, poultry, livestock, and processed food in the mobile market.

Source: Philippines News Agency