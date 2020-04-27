Zambo City inmate dies of Covid-19

Local health authorities and the Zamboanga City Jail (ZCJ) are conducting contact tracing to determine who had close contact with a Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who succumbed to the dreaded 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Department of Health (DOH) said Monday the PDL is this city’s 9th confirmed case of Covid-19, whose test result arrived on Saturday, April 25.

DOH said the 47-year-old male PDL, died on April 20 at the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC). Locally, he is known as ZC09.

The PDL complained of sudden shortness of breath on April 20 and was brought to the Mindanao Central Sanitarium and General Hospital for consultation, where he was tagged as Covid-19 suspect.

He was later transferred on the same day (April 20) to ZCMC but passed away while at the emergency room due to respiratory failure with underlying pulmonary tuberculosis infection, according to the DOH.

DOH said ZC09 is the second Covid-19 mortality in this city as well as in the entire Zamboanga Peninsula.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, City Health Office chief, said Monday that so far, five people were found to have exposure with ZC09 and all have been accounted for.

“They have been checked and they are asymptomatic for now,” Miravite said.

Senior Jail Officer 1 (SJO1) Rey Lawrence Comprendio, ZCJ information officer, said Monday that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel who was exposed with ZC09 has been admitted to the Ateneo del Zamboanga University (ADZU)-Lantaka Campus isolation facility.

Comprendio said that they are reaching out to some 100 former inmates who were released this month and may have exposure with ZC09.

Comprendio said the BJMP-administered ZCJ is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

