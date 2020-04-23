Zambo City implements quarantine pass scheme

The local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on 2019 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) here started implementing a quarantine pass scheme Thursday to further limit the number of people in public areas.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar issued Executive Order No. 563-2020, which seeks to implement the use of quarantine pass following observation that the number of people and vehicles–mostly private-owned–swelled in numbers after the Holy Week observance.

Salazar said the considerable number of people and motorists on the road has even caused traffic jams in major thoroughfares leading to the city proper.

She said the quarantine pass system is based on the April 18 advisory of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) that encouraged local government units to schedule or cluster communities or barangays whose residents “may be allowed to go out.”

The city government has so far issued a total of 219,692 quarantine passes, which has two categories.

Holders of quarantine pass “A” are allowed to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while “B” is on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No quarantine pass is issued for Sunday.

“The number of quarantine passes issued to barangays is based on the 2015 census with the projection for 2020,” Salazar said.

She assured they will validate claims from several families complaining they have not received their quarantine pass.

“If we issue more passes, it will defeat the purpose of the executive order,” she said, adding some barangay officials may have not properly carried out the instructions concerning the issuance of quarantine pass.

“This order (E.O. 563-2020) will be implemented with the full force of the law,” she said, adding she expects the full cooperation of the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency