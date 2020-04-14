Zambo City fish trader yields P238-K worth of shabu

Police arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized some PHP238,000 worth of illegal drugs from his possession during an anti-drug operation in this city Monday evening.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspect as Alhajar Muddiri Sakkam, 37, a fish trader and a resident of Hannah Drive, Barangay Rio Hondo, this city.

Galvez said Sakkam was arrested by the operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 (RDEU-9) in a buy-bust operation around 7:30 p.m. Monday at Vitaliano Agan Avenue, Barangay Camino Nuevo here.

Galvez said Sakkam yielded 35 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP238,000, a motorcycle, and 34 pieces PHP1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine PHP1,000 bill as marked money.

RDEU-9 operatives launched the buy-bust operation following surveillance on the illegal activities of the suspect, she added.

Sakkam was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Office while appropriate charges are set to be filed against him.