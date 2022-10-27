Zambo City eyes limited use of fireworks during holidays

The city government is studying the possibility of allowing on a limited basis the use of fireworks to mark the celebration of the Yuletide season this year.

A proposal seeking to allow fireworks within a limited period, specifically on the days leading to the Christmas and New Year celebrations, is being studied by the city council.

“The council now is preparing if we will allow fireworks, but the proposal will only be for four days,” Mayor John Dalipe said in a statement Wednesday.

Under the proposal, Dalipe said the use of fireworks would only be allowed on Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1.

Currently, the use of fireworks during the Yuletide season is banned under Ordinance 431 enacted in 2014.

The ordinance prohibits the use, sale, possession, distribution, storage, and manufacture of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices by any or business establishments in the territorial jurisdiction of Zamboanga City.

The ordinance aims to ensure public safety and to prevent fear and anxiety among residents who may still carry memories and the trauma from the September 2013 siege here.

Source: Philippines News Agency