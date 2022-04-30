﻿Zambo City electronic system to improve parking fee collection

The city government’s Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) has installed an electronic parking barrier and system at the arrival building parking area to enhance and improve the collection of parking fees at the terminal complex.

The use of the electronic parking barrier and system will start Sunday (May 1), according to IBT-Supervising Transportation Regulation Officer Rafael Derick Evangelista III.

“The parking area is a good source of income for the terminal,” Evangelista said in an interview on Saturday.

“All vehicles coming inside the parking area will have to pay the actual parking fee generated by the system based on the time of entry and up to the time it leaves the area,” he added.

Evangelista noted that when he took over the management of the IBT in February 2019, the parking area alone was able to generate more than PHP1.6 million in fees collected for one year.

The 2019 collection has surpassed previous records in the collection of parking fees since the IBT became operational in 2015.

The parking fee for four-wheeled vehicles based on City Ordinance 434 (the IBT Ordinance), is PHP10 for the first three hours and an additional PHP10 for every succeeding three hours.

The fee for motorcycles and privately serviced tricycles is PHP5 for the first three hours and an additional PHP5 for every succeeding three hours.

Departing passenger jeeps servicing the city proper-IBT using the IBT parking as loading area are to pay PHP10 parking fee regardless of the number of hours inside the parking area.

The collection of parking fees is done by the staff of the City Treasurer’s Office.

Evangelista said the electronic parking barrier and system is also equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor the entry and exit of vehicles and a server and system to automatically record all the collections made daily.

The Computer Division of the City Mayor’s Office conducted the final inspection on the electronic parking barrier and system on Thursday to ensure that everything is functioning well.