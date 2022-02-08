﻿Zambo City Covid-19 survivors get cash aid

The city government has rolled out the fourth tranche of cash assistance to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) survivors.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said Saturday the beneficiaries are those infected with Covid-19 from October 16 to December 31, 2021 and have suffered severe symptoms.

The release of the financial assistance started Friday at the KCC Mall de Zamboanga organized by city officials.

“Each Covid-19 survivor who suffered severe infection receives PHP5,000,” Salazar said in a statement.

She said there are 738 Covid-19 survivors coming from different barangays in the first and second districts of the city.

Meanwhile, she said the distribution of the cash aid for Covid-19 survivors who had minor symptoms is set for February 9. Each will receive PHP3,000.

The cash assistance falls under the Local Social Amelioration Program.

Source: Philippines News Agency