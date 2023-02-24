Zambo City cops nab alleged child trafficker

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have arrested an alleged child trafficker and launched a manhunt against the suspect’s accomplice in this southern port city, a top police official said Friday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Gilberto Villegas, 23, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. Thursday inside a pension house in Barangay Sta. Maria here.

Villegas’ cohort, Alnayan Halil is at large as he was not around when Villegas was arrested, Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo said Halil, a tricycle driver, brought his 13-year-old passenger to a pension house where Villegas was waiting in one of the rooms, instead of bringing her to the school.

Before the girl was brought to the room of Villegas, police said Halil gave her PHP1,000 without telling anything to the supposed victim.

Lorenzo said the girl escaped upon seeing Villegas naked and sitting on the bed, apparently waiting for her to enter the room.

The girl, accompanied by her mother and village watchmen, went to the ZCPO Station 7 and lodged a complaint following the incident.

Lorenzo said that a case for violation of Article 4, Section 7 of Republic Act 7610 is being readied to be filed against Villegas and Halil.

Article 4, Section 7 of R.A 7610 states that "any person who shall engage in trading and dealing with children including, but not limited to, the act of buying and selling of a child for money, or for any other consideration, or barter, shall suffer the penalty of reclusion temporal to reclusion perpetua."

Source: Philippine News Agency