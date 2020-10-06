Zambo City anti-drug ops net 5

Five drug personalities were separately arrested in anti-drug operations in this southern port city, a police official said Tuesday.

Captain Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the arrested drug personalities as Al-Hashib Villagracia Alamia, 49; Abdel-Aziz Villagracia Alamia, 42; and Johnny Asanji Guiang Jr., 43; Masir Halawi Tee, 52, who is on the drug watch list; and Darel Macalipay Villaruz, 20.

Duco said the Alamias, Guiang, and Tee were arrested in a buy-bust operation Monday evening in Villa Sta. Maria Drive, Barangay Sta. Maria here, and yielded some 1.6 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP10,800.

Villaruz, on the other hand, was caught in possession of some PHP6,100 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust operation around 10:45 p.m. Monday in Barangay Camino Nuevo here, police said.

Duco said all the suspects were detained and will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency