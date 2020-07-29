Zambo City anti-drug op nets P3.7-M shabu

Lawmen have arrested a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and a businesswoman while some PHP3.7 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in an anti-drug operation in this southern port city, an official said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the arrested suspects as Nur-Adzelyn Villaraza, 22, a former OFW, and businesswoman Linda Kasim, 51.

They were arrested in a buy-bust operation by joint team of policemen, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and military intelligence agents around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pilar Street, Barangay Zone 4 here, police said.

Police said the suspects yielded some 550 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 large size plastic sachets with an estimated street value of PHP3.7 million, PHP600,000 counterfeit money, and other pieces of evidence.

Cambay said the anti-drug operation was launched following surveillance on the illegal drug activities of the suspects, who are now detained at Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) Station 4 pending the filing of charges.

Cambay commended the ZCPO headed by Col. Thomas Joseph Martir for the “relentless and continued anti-illegal drug operation” even amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Police forces will remain vigilant to “suppress the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region” even while the police are helping local authorities address the Covid-19 pandemic, Cambay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency