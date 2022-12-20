Zambo City allows fireworks display, bans use of firecrackers

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Mayor John Dalipe has signed an ordinance that allows the professional display of pyrotechnics or commercial fireworks here.

The measure, also known as the “Professional Display Pyrotechnics or Commercial Fireworks Regulatory Ordinance of the City of Zamboanga,” took effect Tuesday.

In a statement, the city government said the ordinance allows professional display, sale, and operation of pyrotechnics or commercial fireworks in the city.

Earlier, the City Council enacted an ordinance that allowed organizations to use fireworks and pyrotechnics on a limited scale during occasions, but still prohibits individuals from using pyrotechnics, particularly during Christmas and New Year’s Eve revelries.

Despite the limited use, the sale, possession, distribution, storage, and manufacture of firecrackers and consumer pyrotechnics are still banned in this city.

“The use of firecrackers is still prohibited. Only fireworks display is allowed, but the organizers must secure a permit from the Office of the City Administrator,” Dalipe clarified.

Operations of professional display pyrotechnics or commercial fireworks may be allowed on Dec. 24, 25, 31, Jan. 1, Chinese New Year, and other special public occasions or celebrations as warranted by the Office of the City Mayor upon the concurrence of the City Council.

In 2014, the City Council enacted Ordinance 431 that prohibits the use, sale, and manufacture of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices by any or business establishments here.

The ordinance was enacted as a health and safety measure against firecracker and pyrotechnic device-related injuries documented by the Department of Health and the Zamboanga City Medical Center during the holiday season

