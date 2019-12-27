Zambo Christmas Day anti-drug ops nab 4

Four drug personalities were arrested while about PHP108,000 worth of suspected shabu seized in separate anti-drug operations on Christmas Day her in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the police reported Thursday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the arrested suspects as Janiel Reyes, 26; Alfisar Aharijan, 36; Nijal Abdulla, 23; and, Albie Usman, 48.

Galvez said Reyes was caught in possession of some PHP5,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Tumaga, this city.

Galvez said seized from Aharihan and Abdulla, both vendors, were some PHP100,000 worth of suspected shabu when they were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Talon-Talon, this city.

She said also seized from the two were 29 pieces of PHP1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine PHP1,000 as marked money.

She said Usman yielded some PHP3,000 worth of suspected shabu when arrested, also in a buy-bust operation, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Nala, Sibuco, Zamboanga Del Norte.

She said confiscated from Usman was an improvised M-16 pistol with six live ammunition, and three identification cards.

She said the suspects were detained while appropriate charges are set to be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency