Zambo anti drug ops net 6 suspects, P750 K shabu

Six people were arrested while some PHP750,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate operations in Zamboanga del Norte and in this city, officials said Friday.

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) officials identified the arrested individuals as Jeffrey Daud, 31, and Nurhida Alvares, 46; Roland Ogoc, 27; Rommel Orquijo, 37, and Taha Wahid, 24; and Jim Kamsali, 42.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office 9 (PRO 9) information officer, said Daud, described as "top 1 provincial target listed suspect, and his wife, Alvares, were arrested in a buy bust operation Thursday in Barangay Bucana, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Galvez said seized from the couple were some PHP360,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 marked money.

PDEA 9 Director Emerson Margate, meanwhile said Ogoc yielded some PHP340,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP2,000 marked money when arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Sicayab, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) information officer, said Orquijo and Wahid were arrested in a buy bust operation around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in Clipper Heights Drive, Barangay Baliwasan, this city.

Recovered from the two were some PHP35,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money.

Duco said seized from the possession of Kamsali were some PHP15,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money when arrested around 11:10 a.m. in Flamingo Drive, Barangay Calarian, this city.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects, the officials said.

