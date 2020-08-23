Zambo anti-drug ops net 3 suspects

Law enforcers arrested a “priority person of interest” and two others in separate anti-drug operations here in the region, officials said Saturday.

The officials identified the suspects as Ricardo Uy Jr., 54; his live-in partner, Princess Jerlen Guieb, 22; and Domingo Andale, 32.

Emerson Margate, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 (PDEA-9) chief, said Uy and Guieb were arrested by a joint team of PDEA-9 and PDEA-10 backed by policemen in a buy-bust early Friday in Purok Elena, Barangay Sudlon, Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

Margate said that Uy is a “priority person of interest” of PDEA-10 who is also allegedly involved in gun-for-hire and robbery hold-up.

Uy and Guieb yielded some 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP68,000 and marked money, Margate said.

Meanwhile, Andale was arrested in a buy-bust around 4:40 p.m. Friday in Sitio Cambodia, Barangay Putik here said Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer.

Duco said Andale, a newly-identified drug personality, yielded some 3.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP30,000 and PHP300 marked money.

Duco and Margate said cases for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency