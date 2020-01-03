Zambo anti-drug ops net 3 drug personalities

Two alleged newly identified drug personalities and a "street-level" pusher were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in the region, a police official said Friday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office (PRO) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) information officer, identified the arrested suspects as Lixan Jairan, 40; Roldan Dequilato, 28; and Jesus Lansane, 61.

Galvez said Jairan, a "street-level" pusher, was caught in possession of some PHP2,000 worth of suspected shabu when arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Carbon, Malamawi Island, Isabela City, capital of Basilan province, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jairan yielded the PHP500 marked money used in the buy-bust operation, she added.

Galvez said seized from Dequilato, a "newly-identified pusher", were some PHP34,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP1,500 in marked money when he was arrested in a sting operation in Purok 4, Barangay Crossing Sta. Clara, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

She said Lansane, also a newly identified pusher, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Manil, Leon Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Seized from Lansane's possession were some PHP2,500 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 in marked money, police said.

Police said the suspects were detained while appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency