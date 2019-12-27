Zambo agri office to promote urban gardening

The Office of the City Agriculturist will embark on an urban gardening program next year to promote organic vegetable production among households.

City Agriculturist Carmencita Sanchez said Friday that they will identify 100 households in 30 urban barangays to jump-start the program.

Sanchez said her office would distribute seedlings for free and provide technical assistance to the identified beneficiaries to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

We are going to provide free seedlings and technical assistance to the beneficiaries under the program. Even if they have limited spaces at home they can use old plastic pails and other containers to make hanging gardens, she explained.

Sanchez said the vegetables will be grown through organic gardening to help keep residents away from sickness.

Plants and vegetables produced in farms are laced with chemicals and other preservatives that can cause cancer, she said.

Meanwhile, Sanchez is encouraging every family with little spaces to also make their hanging gardens at home.

She said this is one way of saving money because they don't have to buy vegetables and other crops in the market.

