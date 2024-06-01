ZAFRUL-INSPIRED ARTCONOMICS EXHIBITION STARTS TOMORROW AT UNIVERSITY MALAYA

KUALA LUMPUR, A contemporary art exhibition themed 'ARTCONOMICS: Ali Nurazmal Yusoff's 8th Solo Exhibition', an exploration of the dynamic relationship between art and economy, will be held from tomorrow until July 2 at the University Malaya Art Gallery (UM). UM said in a statement that the objective of this exhibition, among others, is to increase students' awareness of the role of artistic expression in the dynamic fabric of the economy. The exhibition is organised by the University of Malaya Economics Society (Pekuma) in collaboration with the UM Art Gallery. 'The idea of ??this project was inspired by Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz's article when he assumed the position of Minister of Finance in 2021 and this exhibition will be personally inaugurated by the Minister (Tengku Zafrul) of Investment, Trade and Industry tomorrow at 12 noon,' said the UM statement. ARTCONOMICS also exhibits 43 pieces of 'Imitation Art Maestro' Ali Nurazmal Yusoff's best works from the 1990s until now, with the artist famed for imitating the style of medieval artist Caravaggio's Baroque realism of intense chiaroscuro, to mix past and present with contemporary elements like Manchester United and the modern handphone. In addition, there will be a forum themed 'Relevance between Art and Economy' to open up a space for academic and intellectual discussion. Source: BERNAMA News Agency