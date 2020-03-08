Zafra, De Guzman rule Prima Pasta badminton event

Lanz Zafra and Mikaela de Guzman took home the open singles titles in the 13th Prima Pasta Badminton Championships held recently at the Powersmash Badminton Hall in Makati City.

Zafra won the open men's singles championship by beating 2018 champ Rabie Oba-ob, 21-7, 19-21, 21-15.

Zafra first took down erstwhile champ Shahrul Shazwan, 16-21, 21-11, 21-16, in the quarterfinals before beating fellow national team member Ros Pedrosa, 21-19, 21-7, in the semifinals to set up a date with Oba-ob in the championship round.

De Guzman, on the other hand, pulled off an upset against Sarah Barredo, 21-13, 21-18, in the open women's division finals to win the title in the said division.

Meanwhile, Peter Magnaye and Alvin Morada won the open men's doubles title by beating Joper Escueta and Paul Pantig in the finals, 21-19, 21-15.

Alyssa Leonardo and Thea Pomar then defeated Jochelle Alvarez and Joella Geva Ramos De Vera, 21-13, 21-14, to win the women's open doubles title.

Magnaye and Pomar then connived to win the open mixed doubles title, beating Abhinaya Adira and Eleanor Christine Inlayo, 21-15, 21-13, in the finals.

Other doubles champions were Christian Bernardo and John Matthew Bernardo (men’s A); Aldreen Rae Concepcion and Susmita Angelique Ramos (women’s B); Anthone Abellana and Emil Jose Mangubat (men’s B); and Maria Virginia Lopez and Joyce Pauline Santos (women’s C); John Edgar Reyes and Michael Verdejo (men’s C); Althea Rio Fuentespina and Angel Valle (women’s D); Rainiel Lloyd Nguyen and Jose Miguel Ranada (men’s D); Samantha Quinsanos and Janella Quinto (women’s F); Daniel Gabriel Luciano and Jojo Meilat (men’s F); and Daniel Cabacungan and Kurt Luis Catap (men’s G).

Source: Philippines News Agency