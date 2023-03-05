Yulo bags 3 medals in Qatar World Cup artistic gymnastics

Carlos Edriel Yulo bagged three medals, including the gold in the floor exercise event as the 2023 International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Artistic Gymnastics World Cup second leg in Qatar ended Saturday. The 2019 world champion scored 14.833 points to claim victory at Aspire Dome in Doha City. Japan's Kazuki Minami, the 2019 champion in Cottbus, Germany and Paris, France, finished second with a score of 14.200 while Luke Whitehouse of Great Britain scored 13.966 to settle for third place. Yulo, who won four gold medals in the 2022 Vietnam Southeast Asian Games and is a triple-gold medalist at the 2022 Asian Championships, also captured the silver in the parallel bars event and the bronze in the vault event. He submitted the second-best score of 14.933 in the parallel bars event won by Ukraine's Illia Kovtun, who scored 14.966. Kovtun also topped the event in the first leg held in Cottbus last month. Two-time European champion Ferhat Arican of Turkey took the bronze medal with a score of 14.733. In the vault event, Yulo scored 14.883 to settle for bronze. The gold medal went to 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist and 2022 world champion Artur Davtyan (15.083). Ukraine's Igor Radivilov, a four-time European champion, secured the bronze medal with a score of 14.899. Japan's Yuya Kamoto (high bar), China's Yang Liu (rings) and Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (pommel horse) were the other gold medalists. The third leg will be hosted by Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, on March 9 to 12

Source: Philippines News Agency