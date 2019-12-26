Yuletide season pains moms of youth recruited by militants

For the mothers of recruited students who are now full-time members of various militant groups, the Yuletide season has been so painful as they called for the return of their children, uncertain of what the future awaits their children in the hands of the left-leaning organizations.

Elvie Caalaman, one of the parents who expressed grief over the alleged recruitment of leftist groups in schools, said her daughter, Lorevie, has joined progressive youth organization Anakbayan as a full-time member and has refused to stay home.

"Two Christmas seasons passed without her. It t hurts me. I just cried, all I do is to cry," she said.

For her, she wants nothing for her daughter but to live a normal life.

"Hindi naman mahalaga yung handa. Ang mahalaga buo yung pamilya mo (I don't mind the feast. I wanted the family to be together)," the teary-eyed mother said.

Different Christmas

Meanwhile, the supposed happy Christmas celebration of Gemma Labsan and her family seemed to be different this year, saying her daughter is present physically but her soul seems to be missing.

Labsan said she was saddened by the gradual change in her daughter's behavior.

Her return home, Labsan added, seemed to be a bittersweet reunion for the family.

"Ang anak ko nandyan lang pero hanggang ngayon hindi niya ako kinakausap (My daughter is here but until now she's not talking to me)," she said.

She shared how it breaks her heart seeing her only child poisoned by the wrong ideologies indoctrinated by leftist organizations who recruited her.

"Masakit na yung anak mo is ganun na lang, na bigla na lang hindi na magulang turing sa amin dahil ang katwiran nga nila na hindi na namin sila anak dahil anak na sila ng bayan (It hurts to know that our child suddenly doesn't recognize us as their parents anymore, as they claim to be children of the nation already)," Labsan said.

Despite the presence of her daughter in their home, Labsan said she longs for her thoughtful and affectionate attitude to come back.

Call to end communist insurgency

The League of Parents in the Philippines, where both Caalaman and Labsan belong, is comprised of parents who fight against the longstanding communist insurgency and has since called out the recruitment in schools by militant groups.

They have been staging a series of rallies to raise awareness on the recruitment of minors, citing that the leftist organizations are taking advantage on the youth's vulnerability.

Labsan said the main advocacy of the group is to save the children from the front organizations of the CPP-NPA, a listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency