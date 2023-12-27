Yuletide fireworks injuries down 7% in Western Visayas

BACOLOD CITY: Fireworks-related injuries decreased by seven percent during the Christmas holidays in Western Visayas (Region 6), data from the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday showed. During the Dec. 21 to 27 surveillance period, only 28 cases were recorded in both sentinel hospitals and non-sentinel hospitals in the region compared to the previous year's 30. This year, some 11 cases were reported from Dec. 26 to 27 alone. The use of prohibited homemade cannon, popularly known as 'boga,' is the leading cause of injuries, with nine out of the 28 cases, while the rest were due to 'five-star' and other types of firecrackers. The case reports were gathered from four sentinel hospitals, including Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City; Western Visayas Medical Center and Iloilo Mission Hospital in Iloilo City; and Western Visayas Sanitarium in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo, as well as from all health facilities in other provinces in Western Visayas. Meanwhile, Dr. Fritzi Ann Suzett e Jeroso-Dequito, head of DOH-6 Health Promotion Unit, reminded the public to be mindful of the dangers posed by fireworks through the agency's 'Iwas Paputok' and 'Ligtas Christmas Para sa Healthy Pilipinas 2023' campaign. 'As we approach the new year and continue with the festivities, it is important to note any lingering danger that may be caused by fireworks,' she said in a virtual press briefing. Records indicate that in Western Visayas, the injuries were mostly blast, burn and eye injury, and majority of the patients were in the 1 to 10 and 11 to 20 age groups. 'Elementary pupils are usually in the age group susceptible to firecracker-related injuries,' Jeroso-Dequito said. Source: Philippines News Agency