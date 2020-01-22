Youths told to show patriotism through community service

Extending help through community service is patriotism.

In the wake of Taal Volcano's eruption and its magmatic activity, the Philippine Air Force-Civil Military Operations (PAF-CMO) and its newly launched Supreme Student Council Society of the Philippines (SSCSP) composed of student leaders, conducted relief operations for the affected families in Batangas province.

PAF-CMO Civil Affairs Squadron Commander 2Lt. Rex Amante said the youth should be encouraged to do community service, instead of joining militant groups.

"Exposing to help our fellow man in times of crisis develops patriotism and could be an eye-opener on what's going on our society," Amante said.

He said taking students to community service allows them to see the situation on the ground, saying that such activities empower social change and give youth a chance to show love for the country and fellowmen.

"Mas magiging makabayan sila at magiging mulat ang kanilang mga mata imbes na umanib sila sa kabila, o kaysa maniwala sa pagmamanipula ng mga kalaban sa gobyerno (They would become more patriotic; their eyes will be opened to realities rather than joining or patronizing the manipulative acts of the left or enemies of the state)," he added.

"Weigh better what could help you and the society and be catalysts peace," he added.

He said part of the leadership training for SSCSP members is humanitarian assistance and disaster relief program. Following the volcanic eruption, the military and the SSCSP distributed food items, used clothes, and drinking water to evacuees in Malvar, Batangas from January 17 to 18.

"They (youth) really want to engage in community services which shows that nation-building and development are achievable, because of their eagerness to promote it is already there," SSCSP President Justin Almarvez said.

He said they would try their best to extend help not just by giving relief assistance but providing livelihood training assistance and psychological interventions as well.

The PAF-CMO and the SSCSP are raising more donations for the evacuees affected by the volcanic eruption.

Source: Philippines News Agency