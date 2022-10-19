Youths play vital role in peacebuilding, curbing extremism

Philippine Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the youth has an important role in peacebuilding and countering violent extremism, as the country marks the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Marawi City on Monday.

Brawner made this comment as he welcomed the cadets of the National Capital Region – Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), Philippine Military Academy, Philippine National Police Academy, Officer Candidate School of the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy during pre-anniversary rites held at the PA Officers Club House, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila on Oct. 15.

The Army commander said officer cadets, acting as youth leaders in today’s generation, have an exceptional position in creating change in their communities, especially in peacebuilding and preventing violent extremism.

“Likewise, Lt. Gen. Brawner emphasized the importance of camaraderie and togetherness to establish unity and function effectively as a unit. Lt. Gen. Brawner also said that establishing partners will lessen the chances of conflict and will help in achieving shared goals among different organizations,” PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Sunday night.

Brawner also highlighted the utmost importance of remembering the heroism of the soldiers, law enforcers, and civilians who paid the ultimate sacrifice in liberating Marawi City even as he encouraged the cadets to passionately serve the people and the country.

Officer cadets also joined the exhibition tour in Fort Bonifacio which showcased the different PA units’ tactics and strategies that contributed to liberating Marawi city from the ISIS-inspired Maute terrorist group.

“The cadets participated in the demo lectures and combat displays to relive the experiences and learn the lessons of the five-month-long armed conflict in Marawi, Lanao del Sur,” Trinidad said

Source: Philippines News Agency