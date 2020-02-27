Youths learn start up, sustainable biz after SSEAYP stint

After sailing to various Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries and learning their culture, a Dabawenyo youth leader gained direction and started his consultancy firm in the region helping start up businesses open opportunities for more people.

28 year old Reymond Pepito, a native of Davao del Norte, which is dubbed as the country's banana capital, went onboard the MS Nippon Maru for three months in 2015.

After what he described as an enlightening course, he and 27 other Filipino representatives who went on an educational tour in Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, and Indonesia learned the importance of diplomacy in maintaining good working relationships with other nations abroad.

I was able to fully understand and appreciate our neighbors' behavior, traditions, and cultural practices. True to its promise, SSEAYP fostered friendship among us participating youths and the people we encountered during the whole span of the program, Pepito said in an interview with the Philippine News Agency.

Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) is an annual program that takes selected youth leaders in a life changing expedition. It started in 1974 by virtue of a joint statement between the ASEAN Member States and Japan that seeks to promote goodwill, friendship, and mutual understanding.

SSEAYP gathers more than 300 youth leaders from ASEAN member countries and Japan.

In the Philippines, the Office of the President, through the National Youth Commission (NYC), heads the implementation of the program.

NYC sets the age limit from 18 to 30, and thus notifies the applicants that they should be willing to take a leave of absence from school or work and complete all training and activities before, during and after the program which takes up roughly three months.

While others followed the NYC recommendation to take a leave of absence, Pepito resigned from his corporate job to fully commit himself in the preparation stage of the program.

His decision, he said, was influenced by his personal commitment to represent the Philippines at the time.

It provided enriching experiences and I've got the chance to be immersed in different models of community development and tourism. I was given more knowledge on how to replicate and implement our neighbors' best practices. It helped me a lot to propel a career in the consultancy industry after the program, he said.

His consultancy firm, based in Tagum City, focused on business development and marketing communications catering to the Department of Tourism in Region 11 and provincial governments Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro (previously Compostela Valley).

He is also active in developing sustainable ecotourism destinations in the Davao Region, particularly private hotels and resorts and other start up businesses.

The most fulfilling part is to see small and medium entrepreneurs grow and thrive in their respective industries. You can tell that your effort is worth it because you can see them more confident in running their businesses and there's a guaranteed income, he said.

Pepito also noted that every delegate of the SSEAYP remains in touch with each other. There are post program activities for every batch that usually runs for three years.

My batchmates are working in the government, others are in the corporate world, and there are also scholars abroad. But nevertheless, we have imbibed in our duties the values of helping each other and growing together that we learned from SSEAYP, he added.

Call for application

For the 47th time, NYC is calling for participants for this year's SSEAYP.

In an interview on Thursday, NYC Presidential Staff Officer Cristabeth Madrigal said they would select 28 representatives and a national leader (35 55 years of age) who will convene in Japan onboard the Japanese luxury liner, MS Nippon Maru.

They will embark on a 52 day cruise to ASEAN countries for the port of call activities, institutional visits, and interactions with other youth participants, she added.

Pepito, like his colleagues in the SSEAYP, strongly encourages the youth to take the opportunity.

If you are an advocate of a certain cause and you love your country, this program is for you, he said.

He also added that the SSEAYP participants will be branded as Ambassadors of Goodwill.

I didn't go onboard the cruise ship as Reymond, dear. I was there as a Filipino. And I hope my friends from Japan and ASEAN will remember and keep the memories of what a Filipino youth is through me, he said.

NYC, in cooperation with other partner agencies, shall select the youth participants who will represent the 17 regions and the national leader.

NYC also leads the implementation of the Philippine Country Program in cooperation with other government and non government entities, including the alumni of the program through the SSEAYP International Philippines.

Submission of applications for the 47th SSEAYP is open until 30 March 2020, Monday, not later than 5 p.m.

For more information, interested applicants may visit http://bit.ly/47thSSEAYPPHPY to access the application form.

