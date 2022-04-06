﻿Youth volunteers revive neglected river in Pangasinan town

Residents, mostly young people, in Barangay Cabanbanan in this town have united their efforts to clean and eventually rehabilitate a portion of a river system here to refresh their childhood memories and make a new one for the new generation.

Vince Bautista, 21, an engineering student and one of the youth volunteers, said the river system has been part of his early childhood however, it has become a dumping site of garbage and withered tree branches.

“Dati naglalaro lang kami ng cellphone habang nasa bahay. Pero nung nagkaroon ng paglilinis dun sa ilog, sumama na din kami. Nung unti-unti nang nalilinis, bumabalik ‘yong mga memories saka naging tambayan na din namin (We used to just play with our cellphones at home. But when there was a clean-up drive at the river, we joined. When finally the river was clearing up, the memories came back of what it used to be and it is now our hang-out area),” he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

He added they collected tons of tree branches, bamboo, and plastic wastes.

Bautista said they found joy in the work they have volunteered in.

“This is better than doing nothing. It feels good to do something worthwhile and productive with our time,” he said.

‘BAYANIHAN’. Residents in Barangay Cabanbanan in Manaoag town, Pangasinan unite to clean a portion of a river system in their area. The river was filled with garbage and withered tree branches. (Photo courtesy of Atty. Jong Aquino)

Lawyer Amado Aquino III said the river system situated at the boundary of Manaoag and Laoac towns used to be a source of water irrigation for the farmlands, a bathing area for the farm animals, and at the same time a hang-out area for swimming of the residents here, especially during summertime.

“Whenever we visited Manaoag town when I was younger, we would always go to the river for a swim. Lately, when we visited the place, we were saddened by its condition as it was neglected,” he said in a recent interview.

Aquino, together with Michael Angelo Padua, launched last month the river clean-up drive with the youth volunteers, including Bautista.

“We wanted to raise environmental awareness among the young people and the residents and even those from other towns in the province of Pangasinan,” he said.

He added the clean-up started once a month and then became a regular activity for them as more volunteers came to help.

“We were already able to clean a kilometer of the river system but there is still a lot of work to be done to be able to fully revive the whole river system that traverses to the different barangays in the town,” Aquino said.

Following the success of the initial river clean-up drive, residents in the nearby barangays now flock to the cleaned portion of the river to reminisce the memories and make new ones with their children or nephews and nieces.

“We hope more would put efforts and volunteer to revitalize, clean, and maintain the river systems not just in this town but in their respective localities,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency