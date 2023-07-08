YOUTH INFORMATION CENTRE SPACE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO SEEK, SHARE KNOWLEDGE – JBSNPS

The establishment of the Youth Information Centre is not just to provide a place to seek and share knowledge but it is also a platform to influence their way of thinking, said its project director Fauzi Ab Salleh.

Fauzi who is with the Perlis Youth and Sports Department (JBSNPs) said the initiative was taken to create a youth hub where the young could get information on job opportunities, sports activities and youth associations.

"It is hoped that the centre will also be used by the young to exchange views and ideas," he told Bernama here today after the launch of the centre by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim at the State Youth and Sports Department.

Also present were State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Muhammad Azmir Azizan, Indera Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling and JBSNPs director Nizam Mat Daud.

According to Fauzi, the centre operates Monday to Friday during office hours and has indoor sports facilities for board games, arm wrestling, e-sports and others.

Meanwhile, a visitor Nor Fazlini Hazani, 29, said at the centre she gets to meet her friends, forge new friendships and learn about youth-related programmes and activities carried out by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Another visitor Abdul Halim Badruddin, 29, said this initiative proves that the current government is sensitive to the needs of youth, including the disabled.

"As a person with disabilities, I am happy to be able to utilise the facilities here to meet, share and support others who are in the same situation as me.

"Over here we are able to discuss and share information about several matters on current developments, career opportunities and others," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency